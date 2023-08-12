Toronto Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s double-dipping on the Toronto Blue Jays to make the postseason.

Toronto Blue Jays to Make the Postseason (-175)

The AL postseason race is heating up and the Toronto Blue Jays are back down to a reasonable price to make the playoffs.

The Blue Jays sit at 65-53 and a 0.5 game ahead of the Mariners (63-52), 3.0 games up on the Red Sox (61-55), and 4.0 games above the Yankees (60-56).

Squads like the Astros (67-50) and Rangers (69-47), plus Rays (70-48) and Orioles (71-45) are fighting for their divisional titles and going in-and-out out of an AL Wild Card spot, which is much easier than it sounds.

Six teams in the AL are within 7.5 games of the top seed and 4.5 games between the top four squads. Every team has 44 to 47 games remaining, so expect a lot of flip-flopping in the Wild Card race, plus AL Central and AL East.

Toronto has the 17th-toughest strength of schedule remaining (.497) with 44 games left. The Blue Jays have 15 games remaining against the Rockies, Royals, Athletics, Nationals, and Guardians -- five teams out of the playoff race and slated between Aug. 22 and Sept. 10.

The Blue Jays’ postseason price will go back to what it should be when they run through those teams and go 10-5 or better. After that 15-game stretch, the Blue Jays will have 19 games left with 13 of them at homecoming against the Rangers, Red Sox, Yankees, and Rays -- all pivotal AL matchups.

Toronto’s offense has been a borderline or top-10 team after the All-Star break, but the pitching staff ranks No. 1 in ERA (3.22), the second-most saves (10), and the 11th-ranked WHIP (1.28) and OBA (.242).

With the Blue Jays’ pitching keeping them in games and a recent overreaction to Toronto’s short two-game losing streak, plus Bo Bichette’s recent entry to the 10-day IL, I like the value of -175 on the Blue Jays to make the playoffs.

I like the chances this is -200 to -300 range within a week, so I will dip back into the Toronto Blue Jays to make the postseason.

Kevin Gausman is also on my radar for AL CY Young at +350 odds, which is another solid reason why Toronto can make the playoffs.

Pick: Blue Jays to make the postseason (Risk 2u)

