Twins vs Mets Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 23

The New York Mets (8-16) broke their 12-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Twins (12-12) on Wednesday. The winner of this game wins the series as they are tied at one win apiece.

New York welcomed Juan Soto back to the lineup. Soto recorded one hit and one walk in three at-bats. The Mets are now 5-4 with Soto in the lineup scoring 31 runs in the five wins and six total runs scored in the four losses.

Minnesota is now 1-5 over the last six games with a lone win versus New York. The Twins have been outscored 29-21 in that six-game span. Minnesota ranks fifth in ERA (3.00) over the past week, but fifth-worst in batting average (.212).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Twins at Mets



Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time: 7:10 PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Flushing Yard, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Minnesota Twins (-112), New York Mets (-108)

Spread: Mets +1.5 (-186), Twins -1.5 (+153)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Mets



Thursday’s pitching matchup (April 23): Joe Ryan vs. Christian Scott



Twins: Joe Ryan

2026 stats: 27.1 IP, 2-2, 3.29 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 28 Ks, 6 BB



Mets: Christian Scott

2026 Stats: Today marks his debut

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Twins’ Austin Martin is hitting .311 with 14 hits and 20 total bases over 41 at-bats

is hitting .311 with 14 hits and 20 total bases over 41 at-bats The Twins’ Matt Wallner is hitting .190 with 15 hits and 36 strikeouts over 79 at-bats

is hitting .190 with 15 hits and 36 strikeouts over 79 at-bats The Mets’ Juan Soto is hitting .353 with 12 hits and 17 total bases over 34 at-bats

is hitting .353 with 12 hits and 17 total bases over 34 at-bats The Mets’ Carson Benge is hitting .136 with 9 hits and 18 strikeouts over 66 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Mets



The Twins are 14-10 ATS this season

The Mets are 8-16 ATS this season

The Twins are 13-10-1 to the Over this season

The Mets are 12-10-2 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Mets

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Twins and the Mets.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.5

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