76ers vs. Rockets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 17

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-44) and Houston Rockets (43-25) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The 76ers seem to be back to “Trusting the process,” with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey sidelined. They have lost seven of their last 10 games and have struggled against anyone not actively tanking.

The Rockets are surging. They have won six in a row and are second in the Western Conference.

The 76ers are currently 11-22 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Rockets have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Rockets live today



Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Game odds for 76ers vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: 76ers (+612), Rockets (-926)

Spread: Rockets -14.5

Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 109.98, and the Rockets 117.54.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s 76ers vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Rockets -11.5 and Over 212.5 (+101)…

Thomas: “The Rockets are on a six-game winning streak. The over has hit in three of four games. The Sixers have not defended well but do put forth a lot of effort, even in their losses. This combo bet sits inside both lines, and I priced it fairly.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +14.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +14. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Rockets on Monday



The Rockets have won 8 of their last 10 matchups against teams with worse records

The Total went under in 20 of the Rockets’ 35 home games this season

The Rockets have covered in 4 of their last 5 home gamesThe Rockets have won 10 of their last 12 home matchups against teams with worse records



