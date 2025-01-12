Bucks vs. Knicks Best bets: Odds, predictions, and expert picks for January 12

It’s Sunday, January 12, and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-16) and the New York Knicks (25-14) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Bucks have won three in a row. They were 109-106 winners in Orlando Friday night. The Knicks were waxed by the OKC Thunder for the second time in a week Friday night losing 126-101. It was New York’s third loss in their last four games.

The Bucks are currently 8-9 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Knicks live today

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Game odds for Bucks vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Bucks (+163), Knicks (-195)

Spread: Knicks -4.5

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 113.14, and the Knicks 115.49.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday Bucks vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is expecting Josh Hart to stuff the stat sheet: Josh Hart Triple Double (+1200)

“Hart has gotten close to a triple double in back-to-back games against the Bucks. He’s logged 9 boards in both and 7 and 9 assists respectfully. The Bucks give up a ton of boards to the guards and small forward positions. Which makes sense why Hart has been close in back-to-back games.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Knicks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 228.

