Bulls vs. Knicks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 20

It’s Thursday, February 20, and the Chicago Bulls (22-33) and New York Knicks (36-18) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Bulls are currently 12-14 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

The NBA is coming off the All-Star break and with only Jalen Brunson partaking in the weekend, both teams should be fresh. The Bulls are 2-0 against the Knicks this season with 139-126 and 124-123 victories.

New York will attempt to get its revenge on Chicago in the final meeting of the season and oddsmakers think so as the Knicks are -12 point favorites.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Knicks live today

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bulls vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Bulls (+571), Knicks (-833)

Spread: Knicks -12.5

Over/Under: 243 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 120.57, and the Knicks 127.08.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Bulls vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes “the Knicks to get its revenge on the Bulls at Madison Square Garden”

“After going 0-2 versus Chicago before the All-Star break, I’d expect the Knicks to show up early and put the blowout in the National Blowout Association.

The Bulls sold its team and will be developing young talent in the second half of the year, while the Knicks have their eyes on a championship. I like the Knicks all three ways tonight, the first quarter team total Over 31.5, first half team total over 62.5, and full game team total Over 129.5.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Bulls on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 243.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Knicks on Thursday

The Knicks have won 9 of their last 11 games, while the Bulls have lost 7 of 9 on the road

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Bulls and the Knicks have gone over the Total

The Bulls have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 7 games against the Knicks

