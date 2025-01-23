Bulls vs. Warriors prediction: Odds, game details, best bets, recent trends and stats for January 23

It’s Thursday, January 23, and the Chicago Bulls (19-25) and the Golden State Warriors (21-22) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

Each of these teams is battling just to make the play-in games of the NBA Playoffs. The Bulls sit in 10th in the East while the Warriors are in 11th in the West. Chicago won Monday in LA against the Clippers, 112-99. It was all the more impressive because it was their third game in four nights. Last night the Golden State Warriors lost in Sacramento, 123-117. Andrew Wiggins had 25 in the loss for the Warriors.

The Bulls are currently 11-10 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Warriors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Bulls vs. Warriors today

Game odds for Bulls vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Bulls (+131), Warriors (-157)

Bulls (+131), Warriors (-157) Spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors -3.5 Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 115.24, and the Warriors 117.07.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Bulls vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Warriors on Thursday

When the Bulls have had a 2-day rest advantage, they’ve won 6 of their last 8 games

The Bulls’ last 3 games against the Warriors have gone OVER the Total

The Bulls have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

The Warriors have won 8 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

