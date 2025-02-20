Cavaliers at Nets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 20

It’s Thursday, February 20, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-10) and Brooklyn Nets (20-34) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Cleveland continues to set the pace in the Eastern Conference. They hold a 5.5 game lead over Boston. The Cavs are currently owners of a 4-game winning streak.

Brooklyn has battled and remains just 1.5 games out of a play-in spot despite obvious roster limitations. The Nets have won three straight and five of their last six games.

The Cavaliers are currently 19-6 on the road with a point differential of +11, while the Nets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Nets live today

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming: YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Cavaliers (-870), Nets (+581)

Spread: Cavaliers -13

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 117.83, and the Nets 111.05.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Cavaliers vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +13.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 224.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Nets on Thursday

The Cavaliers have won 7 of their last 9 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Under is 4-1 in the Nets’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Nets are 30-24 against the spread this season

The Nets have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)