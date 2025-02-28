Cavaliers vs. Celtics Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 28

It’s Friday, February 28, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-10) and Boston Celtics (42-17) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Cavaliers are currently 21-6 on the road with a point differential of 12, while the Celtics have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. These teams have met three times this year. The Cavaliers won at home once (115-111), while the Celtics took a game at home (120-117) and on the road (112-105).

Cleveland enters this matchup tied with Detroit for the NBA’s longest active winning streak at eight games. Boston is coming off a 20-point loss to Detroit in a potential look-ahead spot to Cleveland. The Celtics are 6-1 in the last seven games and this will be a matchup of the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics live today

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Cavaliers (+121), Celtics (-143)

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 115.43, and the Celtics 116.74.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Cavaliers vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the first half to feature fireworks and go over the total between Cleveland and Boston:

“Boston led 65-48 and 54-43 at the half of its wins over Cleveland and the Cavs led 51-49 in their win during the season series, so none of these games have been that high-scoring like the total implies. This game should still hold somewhat of a playoff atmosphere, but I like the chances it features more offense than the last two meetings. We should see the lowest first half total of the year between these two teams, so that will be something I look at, but as far as picking a winner, it would be Celtics ML at home or pass.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Cavaliers at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Celtics on Friday

The Celtics have won 8 of their last 10 games

The Celtics’ last 3 matchups against Eastern Conference teams have gone under the Total

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference teams

