MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Lafayette at La Salle
How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Cavaliers vs. Heat prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 29

  
Published January 29, 2025 08:56 AM

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9) and the Miami Heat (23-22) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The story in Miami is Jimmy Butler. Where will he land? How will his trade affect the race in the Southeast Division? The Heat outlasted the Orlando Magic without the suspended Butler Monday night. Tyler Herro scored 30 in Miami’s 125-119 win in double overtime. The Cavs are a mere 5-4 in their last 9 games, but they did take out the Pistons Monday, 110-91.

The Cavaliers are currently 15-6 on the road with a point differential of +10, while the Heat have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Cavaliers vs. Heat today

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
  • Time: 7:30PM EST
  • Site: Kaseya Center
  • City: Miami, FL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Odds: Cavaliers (-311), Heat (+248)
  • Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
  • Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 116.34, and the Heat 112.42.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Cavaliers vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Heat game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Heat on Wednesday

  • The Cavaliers’ last 3 games versus the Heat have gone OVER the Total
  • The Cavaliers have covered in 30 of their 46 games this season
  • The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

