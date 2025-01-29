Cavaliers vs. Heat prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9) and the Miami Heat (23-22) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The story in Miami is Jimmy Butler. Where will he land? How will his trade affect the race in the Southeast Division? The Heat outlasted the Orlando Magic without the suspended Butler Monday night. Tyler Herro scored 30 in Miami’s 125-119 win in double overtime. The Cavs are a mere 5-4 in their last 9 games, but they did take out the Pistons Monday, 110-91.

The Cavaliers are currently 15-6 on the road with a point differential of +10, while the Heat have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Cavaliers vs. Heat today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-311), Heat (+248)

Cavaliers (-311), Heat (+248) Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 116.34, and the Heat 112.42.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Cavaliers vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Heat game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Cavaliers’ last 3 games versus the Heat have gone OVER the Total

The Cavaliers have covered in 30 of their 46 games this season

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference teams

