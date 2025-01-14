Cavaliers vs. Pacers prediction, odds, expert picks, trends, and stats for January 14

It’s Tuesday, January 14, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-5) and the Indiana Pacers (22-18) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have revenge on their minds after having their 12-game winning streak ended by the Pacers on Sunday. The Cavs led by 15 points in the first half but had a disastrous third quarter. They should get back on track as Tyrese Haliburton (injury) is doubtful for the home team.

The Cavaliers are currently 13 - 3 on the road with a point differential of 11, while the Pacers have a 6 - 4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details and How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers today

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TNT/MAX

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-286), Pacers (+233)

Cavaliers (-286), Pacers (+233) Spread: Cavaliers -7

Cavaliers -7 Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 117.59, and the Pacers 113.95.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Cavaliers vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Cavaliers have won four of their last five road games at their divisional opponents

The Pacers’ last three home games have stayed UNDER the expected points total

The Pacers have covered the handicap in their last five games

