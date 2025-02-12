Cavaliers vs. Raptors Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-10) and Toronto Raptors (17-37) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Cavaliers are without question the biggest surprise in the NBA this season. With a win tonight they head into the All-Star Break with just 10 losses. They won their 43rd game of the season Monday at home, knocking off the Timberwolves 128-107. They scored the first 16 points of the game and did not look back. Toronto won in Philadelphia last night, 106-103, despite getting only 18 points from the bench. Scottie Barnes led the way with 33 points for the Raptors.

The Cavaliers are currently 18-6 on the road with a point differential of +11, while the Raptors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Cavaliers vs. Raptors live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Cavaliers (-794), Raptors (+549)

Spread: Cavaliers -13.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 123.49, and the Raptors 116.46.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Cavaliers vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the Cavs to keep on keepin’ on: Cleveland Cavaliers -12.5

“The Cavs win by 17 or more by my projection, most disadvantages spot for the Raptors all season.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +13.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 235.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Cavaliers have won 4 straight games against the Raptors

The Over is 16-8 in the Cavaliers’ road games this season

The Raptors have covered in 18 of their 28 home games this season

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

