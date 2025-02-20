Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 20

It’s Thursday, February 20, and the Boston Celtics (39-16) and Philadelphia 76ers (20-34) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Celtics are currently 22-6 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

The All-Star break is over and the 76ers continue their playoff push, while the Celtics and Cavaliers battle for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers live today

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Celtics vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Celtics (-331), 76ers (+264)

Spread: Celtics -8

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 115.07, and the 76ers 110.9.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Celtics vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes “the Celtics ML as a parlay piece”

“The Philadelphia 76ers are not scaring much of anyone right now and despite the Celtics duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing over the All-Star break, I think Boston will remain on a mission and get the outright win and the likely cover, which I lean at -7.5.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. 76ers on Thursday

The Celtics have won 3 straight games, while the 76ers have lost 4 of their last 5 at home

4 of the Celtics’ last 5 matchups with the 76ers have gone over the Total

The 76ers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

The 76ers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

