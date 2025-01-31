Celtics vs. Pelicans Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 31

It’s Friday, January 31, and the Boston Celtics (33-15) and the New Orleans Pelicans (12-36) are all set to square off from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Pelicans have now lost four in a row. The Pelicans lost a tight one Wednesday night at home to the Dallas Mavericks, 137-136. New Orleans was led by Trey Murphy III with 32 points and Zion Williams who chipped in 29. Boston blasted the Bulls Wednesday night, 122-100. Kristaps Porzingis led all scorers with 34 points.

The Celtics are currently 17-6 on the road with a point differential of +9, while the Pelicans have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Celtics vs. Pelicans today

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center City: New Orleans, LA

Game odds for Celtics vs. Pelicans

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Celtics (-543), Pelicans (+400)

Celtics (-543), Pelicans (+400) Spread: Celtics -11

Celtics -11 Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 120.14, and the Pelicans 114.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Celtics vs. Pelicans game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Pelicans game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +11.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Pelicans on Friday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

Each of the Celtics’ last 3 road games with the Pelicans have stayed UNDER the Total

The Celtics have covered the Spread on their last 3 road games against the Pelicans

Atlantic Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against Southwest Division sides

