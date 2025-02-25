Celtics vs. Raptors Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 25

It’s Tuesday, February 25, and the Boston Celtics (41-16) and Toronto Raptors (18-39) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Celtics are currently 23-6 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Raptors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Boston’s own five straight games and nine of the past 10 outings. Toronto is 1-1 since the All-Star break and 2-8 in the last 10 games. The Celtics won two out of the three meetings this season against Toronto by three (OT) and 54 points. The Raptors won the past matchup between the two, 110-97.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Raptors live today

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Celtics vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Celtics (-520), Raptors (+390)

Spread: Celtics -11

Over/Under: 225.0 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 118.5 and the Raptors 106.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Celtics vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward Boston to cover the spread in Toronto:

“The Celtics are rolling after the break with wins of 20 and 13 points against the 76ers and Knicks and double-digit wins in all five games during this winning streak. While the Raptors aren’t the most exciting opponent to play, Boston is trying to avenge its loss to Toronto in their previous meeting. The matchup before that was the Celtics’ 54-point win over Toronto and while I don’t expect a blowout to that nature, I could see another 15-20 point win for Boston tonight.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Raptors game:

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Raptors on Tuesday

The Celtics have won 4 of 5 games at divisional opponents

The Celtics’ last 5 road trips to the Raptors have stayed under the Total

The Raptors have covered in 19 of their 31 home games this season

The Celtics have won 4 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

