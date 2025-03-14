Clippers vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 14

It’s Friday, March 14, and the Los Angeles Clippers (36-30) and Atlanta Hawks (32-34) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Clippers are currently 14-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Hawks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Los Angeles won the only meeting of the season, 131-105, in L.A. This is the final meeting of the season.

Both teams are on a roll right now. Atlanta has won four straight games and five of the past six contests, while Los Angeles has won four of the past five games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Hawks live today

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Clippers vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Clippers (-154), Hawks (+129)

Spread: Clippers -3

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 116.91, and the Hawks 115.34.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Clippers vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Hawks +3 and ML versus the Clippers:

“Both of these teams are hot right now with 4-1 records over the past five games, and the addition of Kawhi Leonard back into the Clippers lineup has certainly given Los Angeles a much-needed boost. The Clippers destroyed the Hawks in the first meeting of the season, but this is in Atlanta, and with both teams playing well and fighting for playoff seeding. We can expect a duel between Trae Young and James Harden, while Dyson Daniels is one of the better players in the league to defend Leonard. I like the Hawks +3.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Hawks on Friday

The Clippers have won 7 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

The Over is 7-3 in the Hawks’ and the Clippers’ last 5 games combined

The Clippers have covered the Spread on their last 3 road trips to the Hawks

The Clippers have won 14 of their 22 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

