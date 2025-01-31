Clippers vs. Hornets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 31

It’s Friday, January 31, and the Los Angeles Clippers (27-20) and the Charlotte Hornets (12-32) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Clippers are locked in a battle with the Lakers for the top spot in the Pacific Division. LeBron and co. currently hold a slim ½ game lead in the race. The Clippers have won three of their last four overall. Point guard James Harden was named to the All-Star team earlier this week. Charlotte has lost their last two games. May not be a coincidence that LaMelo Ball sprained his ankle nine minutes into the first of those two games. Ball is expected to remain sidelined for Charlotte Friday night.

The Clippers are currently 10-12 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Clippers vs. Hornets today

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center City: Charlotte, NC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Clippers vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Clippers (-1020), Hornets (+662)

Clippers (-1020), Hornets (+662) Spread: Clippers -14.5

Clippers -14.5 Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 113.6, and the Hornets 106.05.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Clippers vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Hornets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +14.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +14. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 214.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Hornets on Friday

The Clippers have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

5 of the Hornets’ last 6 games (83%) have stayed UNDER the Total

The Clippers have covered in 5 of their 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)