Grizzlies at Spurs predictions: odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for November 18

The San Antonio Spurs (9-4) and Memphis Grizzlies (4-10) meet at 8 PM Eastern on NBC and Peacock! The storyline of this game is can the Spurs continue their winning ways against the bottom of the league without Victor Wembanyama or can the Grizzlies snap their four-game losing streak and get a much-need win on national TV without Ja Morant?

San Antonio enters led by De’Aaron Fox who will have more on his plate tonight without super star Victor Wembanyama, plus young up and coming guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. The Spurs beat the Kings, 123-110, without Wemby in their previous game after losing two straight to the Warriors.

The Spurs have been a streaky team this year, putting together two winning streaks of five and three games, plus two losing streaks of two games apiece. Let’s see if San Antonio can put together another winning streak as home favorites on primetime.

Memphis is on a four-game losing streak and dropped eight of the past nine as they enter this contest. Not much has gone right and with Ja Morant out, Memphis will rely on Jaren Jackson Jr and a plethora of role players. The Grizzlies have one win against a team with a winning record this year and six of the Spurs’ nine games have come against teams with losing records.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs live

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 8 PM EST

Site: Frost Bank Center

City: San Antonio, TX

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game odds for the Grizzlies at the Spurs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Spurs (-230), Grizzlies (+190)

Spread: Spurs -5.5

Total: 233.5

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 119.5 and the Grizzlies 113.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for the Grizzlies and the Spurs

Grizzlies

PG Cam Spencer

SG Jaylen Wells

SF Cedric Coward

PF Jaren Jackson

C Zach Edey

Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Devin Vassell

SF Julian Champagnie

PF Harrison Barnes

C Luke Kornet

Injuries for the Grizzlies and the Spurs

Grizzlies

G Ja Morant (right calf strain) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

G Ty Jerome (calf) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

F Brandon Clarke (knee) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

Spurs

C Victor Wembanyama (calf) is OUT for Tuesday’s matchup

G Stephon Castle (hip) is OUT for Tuesday’s matchup

G Dylan Harper (hip) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

G Jordan McLaughlin (hamstring) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Grizzlies at Spurs on Tuesday.

Memphis is 4-10 ATS, ranking second-worst

Memphis is 1-4 ATS as a road underdog, ranking tied second-worst

Memphis is 9-5 to the Under, tied for first

San Antonio is 5-6-2 ATS

San Antonio is 3-6-2 ATS as a favorite and 3-3-1 ATS as a home favorite

San Antonio is 7-6 to the Over

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Grizzlies to cover the first half:

“Memphis has been abysmal in the full game ATS (4-10), ranking second-worst, but they have been a better first half team at 6-8 ATS on the season. The Grizzlies are getting +3.5 against a Spurs team that is without Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. It’s hard to imagine on primetime, Memphis doesn’t hang at least for a half with this Spurs team.

Memphis is 3-2 ATS in the last five first halves compared to 1-4 in the full game. The Grizzlies are also 1-9 ATS in the last 10 games overall, so I do lean that way tonight as positive regression should set in, but I’ll stick with the first half +3.5 down to +2.5 and live bet if need be.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Spurs game:

Moneyline: Grizzlies ML (low confidence)

Spread: Grizzlies +5.5 (medium confidence)

Total: Under 232.5 (low confidence)

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)

