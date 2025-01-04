Grizzlies at Warriors Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 4

It’s Saturday, January 4, and the Memphis Grizzlies (23-12) and Golden State Warriors (17-16) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Grizzlies were in Sacramento last night and lost 138-133. Jaylen Wells scored 30 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and 6 rebounds for Memphis in the loss. Golden State spanked Philly Thursday night led by 30 from Steph Curry.

The Grizzlies are currently 9-8 on the road with a point differential of +9, while the Warriors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Grizzlies at Warriors today

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Game odds for Grizzlies at Warriors

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Memphis Grizzlies (+124), Golden State Warriors (-148)

Spread: Warriors -3

Over/Under: 237.5 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 118.08, and the Warriors 119.65.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Grizzlies at Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is taking the contrarian route in this one: Memphis Grizzlies +3

“The Grizz are on the second half of a back-to-back and playing a talented Warriors’ team. However, this game has the feeling of a Grizzlies’ win. No Steph is vital to the success of the Warriors. If Wiggins (hamstring) misses too, it could be very detrimental. The Grizzlies are without Morant, so Bane and Jackson will have to bear the load, but it should be more than enough to help them cover the 3-point spread.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 237.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies at Warriors on Saturday

· The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors by 51 in their only meeting this season – 144-93 on December 19

· The Total has gone OVER in 12 of the Grizzlies’ 17 road games this season

· The Grizzlies have covered in 23 of their 35 games this season

· The Grizzlies have won 10 of 12 games following a loss

