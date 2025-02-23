Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 23

On Sunday, February 23, the Memphis Grizzlies (37-19) and Cleveland Cavaliers (46-10) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Grizzlies are currently 16-13 on the road with a point differential of 7, while the Cavaliers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

Memphis won its last outing against Orlando 105-104 on an impressive comeback capped off by a defensive stand at the buzzer. Cleveland is 2-0 since the All-Star break with wins of 13 and 37 points over the Nets and Knicks.

Memphis and Cleveland haven’t met yet this season but oddsmakers expect fireworks with one of the highest totals of the season set at 249.5.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Grizzlies (+160), Cavaliers (-192)

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Over/Under: 249 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 123.63, and the Cavaliers 125.98.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under 249.5 points between the Cavs and Grizzlies:

“There isn’t much data to support an Under here besides that this is the first meeting of the season between the two and perhaps Jaren Jackson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen make life difficult for anyone who drives to the paint. This is such a high number that not much as to go wrong in order to cash the Under, so I lean that way (Under 249.5).”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 249.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Cavaliers have won 16 of their last 20 home games

The Over is 12-8 in the Grizzlies’ and the Cavaliers’ last 10 games combined

The Grizzlies are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Cavaliers have won 6 of their last 8 games at home

