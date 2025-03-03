Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 3

It’s Monday, March 3, and the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) and Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Hawks are currently 14-17 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Grizzlies have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. These squads met once this season and the Grizzlies won 128-112. This is the final matchup of the year.

Memphis is 2-4 since the All-Star break with two straight losses and three in the past four. Atlanta is 1-4 since the break and lost the past two as well.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies live today

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: FedExForum

City: Memphis, TN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Hawks (+213), Grizzlies (-263)

Spread: Grizzlies -6.5

Over/Under: 253 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 124.46, and the Grizzlies 127.85.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Hawks vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the first half over between the Hawks and Grizzlies:

“I would take a look at the first half Over 129.5 between these teams. The full-game total of 253 to 255 is extremely high but quite possible with the style of play, tempo, and possessions per game between the two. The reason why game totals of 240 or higher stay Under is a dud of a third or fourth quarter from one or both teams and that’s kind of why I look at the first half here. Memphis led 73-49 at the half of the first meeting and I expect Atlanta to have a better offensive showing this time around.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Grizzlies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 251.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Grizzlies on Monday

Betting the Grizzlies on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 107% return on investment

The Over is 37-23 in Grizzlies’ games this season

The Hawks have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

Betting the Hawks on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 112% return on investment

