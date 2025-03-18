Hawks vs. Hornets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 18

It’s Tuesday, March 18, and the Atlanta Hawks (32-36) and Charlotte Hornets (17-50) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Hawks are currently 15-18 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Hornets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Atlanta is 3-0 this season against Charlotte with wins of 3, 5, and 13 points.

Charlotte is 3-11 since the All-Star break, but 3-2 in the last five games. Atlanta has lost the past two games after four straight wins and is 6-7 since the break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Hornets live today

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hawks vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Hawks (-253), Hornets (+206)

Spread: Hawks -6.5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 120.33, and the Hornets 116.94.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Hawks vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Hornets to cover against the Hawks:

“This is the fourth and final meeting between the two teams and with the Hawks winning all three meetings, this is the only time I’d be willing to back the Hornets. Charlotte has won three of the past five games, so they are more competitive recently than the last two meetings at least. These teams just met on Wednesday and Atlanta won by 13 and covered with the Under hitting. I lean Charlotte ATS and the Over this time around.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 236.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Hornets on Tuesday

The Hornets have lost 7 of their last 10 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Hornets’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Hornets have failed to cover in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

Betting the Hawks on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 113% return on investment

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

