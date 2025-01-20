Hawks vs. Knicks prediction: Game odds, expert picks, stats, trends, and Best bets for January 20

It’s Monday, January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the Atlanta Hawks (22-19) and the New York Knicks (27-16) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Atlanta won in overtime Saturday night in Boston, 119-115, over the Celtics. Trae Young hit three, 3-pointers and scored 28 to pace the attack for the Hawks. The Knicks have been battling inconsistency winning just 4 of their last 10 games. Friday night they lost at home to the Timberwolves 116-99.

The Hawks are currently 11-11 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Knicks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Knicks live today

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 3:00PM EST

3:00PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: MSG

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hawks vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Hawks (+320), Knicks (-410)

Hawks (+320), Knicks (-410) Spread: Knicks -8.5

Knicks -8.5 Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 109.99, and the Knicks 114.42.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Hawks vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is on OG Anunoby to work the glass today: OG Anunoby 6+ rebounds (+100)

“Speculative position here with Josh Hart questionable, OG because my favorite “sneaky rebounder.” The Hawks give up the second most boards to SF. Without Hart on the court the rebound opportunities for OG greatly increase. I would also look at Bridges points today if they have the full lineup playing.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Knicks on Monday

The Hawks have won 4 of their last 5 games

The OVER is 4-1 in the Knicks’ last 5 games

The Hawks have covered the Spread in their last 3 games against the Knicks

The Knicks’ last 3 games against Eastern Conference teams have gone OVER the Total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)