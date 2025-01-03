Hawks vs. Lakers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and betting trends for January 3

It’s Friday, January 3, and the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-14) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Hawks had their 4-game win streak snapped a couple nights ago in Denver. Jokic and co. blasted Atlanta 139-120. LeBron scored 38 including seven, 3-pointers in the Lakers’ 114-106 win against Portland last night. The victory was their third in the last four games.

The Hawks are currently 8-8 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Lakers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Lakers live today

Date: Friday, January 3, 2024

Time: 22:30 pm EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hawks vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Atlanta Hawks (+146), LA Lakers (-175)

Spread: Lakers -4

Over/Under: 231.5 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 114.94, and the Lakers 117.02.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Hawks vs. Lakers game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Lakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Lakers at -4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Lakers at -4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 231.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Lakers on Friday

· The Lakers have won three straight home games against the Hawks

· Each of the Lakers’ last three home games against the Hawks have gone OVER the Total

· The Hawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

· The Hawks are on a 4-game winning streak

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)