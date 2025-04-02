Hawks vs. Mavericks Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 2

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks (36-39) and Dallas Mavericks (37-39) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Hawks are coming off an embarrassing home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last night. They must turn around and play on the road against the Mavericks.

The Hawks are currently 17-20 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Mavericks have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Mavericks live today



Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center City: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hawks vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Hawks (+140), Mavericks (-165)

Spread: Mavericks -4

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 117.67, and the Mavericks 119.75.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hawks vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Anthony Davis over 22.5 points...

Thomas: “Davis has been returning to the Mavericks rotation after his injury. Tonight is a great chance for him to have his first big game with the team since his first game.

The Hawks are on the second half of a back-to-back, and it’s hard to imagine they have anyone that can keep up and contain the big man. The Trail Blazers killed in the paint and dominated on the offensive glass.”



Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Mavericks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Mavericks on Wednesday



The Mavericks have lost 4 of their last 5 home games

7 of the Hawks’ last 8 road games have gone over the Total

The Hawks have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with better records

The Mavericks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)