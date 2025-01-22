Hornets vs. Grizzlies prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 22

It’s Wednesday, January 22, and the Charlotte Hornets (11-28) and the Memphis Grizzlies (28-15) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Hornets have won three straight and four of their last five. Monday then knocked off the Mavericks in Charlotte, 110-105. LaMelo Ball has been consistently tremendous all season averaging 29.3 points and 7.6 assists. The Grizzlies sit in third place in the Western Conference. They also have won four of their last five games including a 108-106 nailbiter Monday at home against Minnesota. Jaren Jackson, Jr. lead Memphis in scoring (22.6). Rookie Zach Edey leads the team in rebounding (7.3).

The Hornets are currently 4-15 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Grizzlies have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Hornets vs. Grizzlies today

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: FedExForum

City: Memphis, TN

Game odds for Hornets vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Hornets (+499), Grizzlies (-690)

Hornets (+499), Grizzlies (-690) Spread: Grizzlies -11.5

Grizzlies -11.5 Over/Under: 238 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 118.04, and the Grizzlies 124.02.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hornets vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 238.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday

The Grizzlies have won their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

9 of the Hornets’ last 11 road games against the Grizzlies have gone OVER the Total

The Hornets have covered the Spread in 8 of their last 10 games as a road underdog

Betting the Grizzlies on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 113% return on investment

