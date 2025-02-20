 Skip navigation
All Scores
Hornets vs. Nuggets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 20

  
Published February 20, 2025 11:32 AM

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Charlotte Hornets head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets for their second game in two days.

LaMelo Ball was welcomed back from injury last night with 27 points and a Hornets win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets’ record in their last ten games is 9-1, while the Charlotte Hornets’s record is 7-3 in their last 10 tilts. Charlotte is 5-19 on the road this season, while Denver is 19-8 at home.

Let’s dive into the matchup, offer some information, and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest on how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and, of course, our predictions, picks, and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets at Nuggets

  • Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM EST
  • Site: Ball Arena
  • City: Denver, CO

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hornets at Nuggets

The latest odds as of Thursday, courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Hornets (+666), Nuggets (-1020)
  • Spread: Nuggets -14.5
  • Total: 227 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Hornets vs Nuggets Best Bets
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Nuggets game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +14.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Denver Nuggets -10.5 first-half spread...

Thomas: “I imagine Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball will be held out of this game. I couldn’t imagine they both play on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

Denver has one of the best home-court advantages, given the altitude in Colorado. On a back-to-back without Ball, the Hornets could be in trouble.”

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Nuggets on Thursday

  • The Nuggets have won 7 of their last 9 home games against the Hornets
  • The Nuggets’ last 3 games at home versus the Hornets have stayed under the Total
  • The Nuggets have covered the Spread in 9 of their last 10 games as a home favorite

4 of the Hornets’ last 5 road matchups against the Nuggets have stayed under the Total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)