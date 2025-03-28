Knicks vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 28

It’s Friday, March 28, and the New York Knicks (45-27) and Milwaukee Bucks (40-32) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Knicks are currently 21-15 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Bucks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. New York is 2-0 against Milwaukee with wins of 22 and 34 points. This is the final matchup of the year between them.

New York is coming off a 13-point loss to the Clippers that snapped a two-game winning streak, while Milwaukee is looking to snap its two-game losing streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Bucks live today

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Game odds for Knicks vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Knicks (-115), Bucks (-104)

Spread: Knicks -1

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 110.77, and the Bucks 110.25.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Knicks vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bucks to cover against the Knicks:

“Without Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are beating bad teams and losing to average or good squads. Not that the Bucks are much different without Damian Lillard, but we’ve seen Milwaukee beat Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Indiana in the last two weeks, compared to New York edging out Washington, Dallas, and Miami in that same span. It’s Bucks or pass for me, especially after being blown out by the Knicks in the two meetings this season.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Bucks on Friday

The Knicks have won 4 straight games against the Bucks

4 of the Knicks’ last 5 road trips to the Bucks have gone over the Total

The Bucks have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

