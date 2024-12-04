Lakers vs Heat Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Miami and Los Angeles meet for the first time this season both teams look to avoid losing streaks.

The Miami Heat are 9-10 on the season and looking to break a mini-losing streak of two games. Both losses were road contests for Miami and they are back in the fortitude of their own home when hosting Los Angeles. When Miami plays a home game that followed a road game this year, the Heat are 3-1 with a one-point loss to Sacramento. That’s certainly a good trend to have behind you if you’re Miami, plus the Heat are healthy outside of Jimmy Butler who is questionable (knee) tonight.

The Lakers are 12-9 and attempting to avoid a two-game losing streak after dropping a road contest at Minnesota (109-80). Los Angeles is in the midst of a four-game road trip that started in Utah and ends in Atlanta on Friday before flying back to L.A. for a Sunday home game versus Portland. With all the travel this week, Los Angeles will attempt to stay above .500 on the road trip.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Los Angeles @ Miami

● Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: Kaseya Center

● City: Miami, FL

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Los Angeles @ Miami

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Los Angeles (+120), Miami Heat (-140)

● Spread: Miami -2 (-110)

● Total: 216.0

Probable starting lineups for Los Angeles and Miami

· Los Angeles Lakers (12-9)

PG D’Angelo Russell or Gabe Vincent — Austin Reaves is questionable (pelvis)

SG Dalton Knecht

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

· Miami Heat (9-10)

PG Tyler Herro

SG Terry Rozier

SF Jimmy Butler is questionable (knee)

PF Haywood Highsmith

C Bam Adebayo

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers @ Heat

Miami is 8-11 ATS overall and 3-4 ATS as a home favorite.

Los Angeles is 8-13 ATS overall and 1-4 ATS as a road underdog.

The Lakers are 12-9 to the Under and 7-4 to the Under on the road.

The Heat are 10-9 to the Over and 4-4 at home this year.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 and 17 points in the past two games against Toronto.

Tyler Herro has scored at least 18 points in 14 consecutive games.

Bam Adebayo recorded 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists versus Boston in his past game, which was the second of a back-to-back.

Anthony Davis had a season-low 12 points in the previous game but double-doubled for the sixth-straight game.

LeBron James had a season-low 10 points versus Minnesota.

D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers in scoring with 20 points versus Minnesota.

Notable Player Props for Lakers @ Heat

Highest Point Props

Anthony Davis O/U 25.5 Points

Tyler Herro O/U 22.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 21.5 Rebounds

Jimmy Butler O/U 18.5 Points

Bam Adebayo O/U 17.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Anthony Davis O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Bam Adebayo O/U 10.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Jimmy Butler O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Tyler Herro O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

LeBron James O/U 8.5 Assists

Jimmy Butler O/U 4.5 Assists

Tyler Herro O/U 4.5 Assists

Austin Reaves O/U 4.5 Assists

Bam Adebayo O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Lakers @ Heat

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Heat to go Under 28.5 points in the first quarter versus the Lakers:

“Los Angeles is amidst a four-game road trip, while Miami is coming off a short two-game road trip and coming home.

In all four instances this season that Miami has played a road game in the prior matchup and is at home the next, the Heat have stayed Under 28.5 points in the first quarter. Mix that in with Los Angeles (23.3 PPG) and Miami (23.0 PPG) being two of the four lowest-scoring first-quarter teams in the NBA over the last three games and this suddenly becomes more appealing.

I like Miami to stay Under 28.5 first-quarter points versus Los Angeles. Miami has the second-worst offensive net rating in the first quarter over the past three and five games, plus the worst overall in the previous 10 games.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Lakers and the Heat:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports has confidence in taking Miami on the ML (-140)

· Spread : NBC Sports has confidence in Miami -2 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 216.0 points

