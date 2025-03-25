Magic vs. Hornets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 25

It’s Tuesday, March 25, and the Orlando Magic (34-38) and Charlotte Hornets (18-53) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Magic are currently 15-21 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Orlando has won all three meetings against Charlotte this season. This is the final matchup of the year.

Orlando won two straight games and three of the past four contests. This is a back-to-back with no rest for the Magic and they’ve lost three straight without rest. Charlotte is 1-4 over the past five games and dropped the last two contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Hornets live today

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Magic vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Magic (-207), Hornets (+171)

Spread: Magic -4.5

Over/Under: 211 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 107.02, and the Hornets 104.67.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Magic vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Hornets early against the Magic:

“The Magic beat the Lakers last night in an upset win and turn around to get the Hornets who they are most likely looking past or taking lighitly. While I do think Orlando should win and likely cover, I would target Charlotte early in this game if you get a +2 or +2.5 on the first quarter spread. Orlando has lost the last three games without rest, so I lean the Hornets on the first quarter spread.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 211.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Hornets on Tuesday

The Magic have won 4 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

The Magic’s last 3 games have gone over the Total

The Magic have covered in their last 4 matchups against divisional opponents

The Magic have won 4 of their last 5 games at Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

