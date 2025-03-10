Mavericks at Spurs Prediction: Best bets, odds, recent stats, trends for March 10

The majority of the big names will be on the sidelines tonight when the short-handed Dallas Mavericks (32-33) take on the San Antonio Spurs (26-36).

No Anthony Davis. No Kyrie Irving. No Victor Wembanyama. The Mavs and the Spurs have struggled without their stars. Each has just three wins in their last ten games.

Dallas is losing its grip on tenth place in the Western Conference. They lost yesterday at home to the Suns, 125-116. The loss allowed Phoenix to pull within 1.5 games of the Mavs in the West. Few expect Dallas to hold onto a spot in the play-in round for much longer.

San Antonio is nowhere near even the tenth seed out West. The Spurs lost their second straight yesterday, losing in Minnesota, 141-124, to drop 4.5 games out of the final spot in the paly-in tournament. Rookie Stephon Castle continues to be a bright spot for the Spurs, though, scoring 20 off the bench against the Timberwolves.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Mavericks at Spurs today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Frost Bank Center

City: San Antonio, TX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Mavericks at Spurs

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Dallas Mavericks (+185), San Antonio Spurs (-226)

Spread: Spurs -6

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 111.45, and the Spurs 114.58.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Mavericks at Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Spurs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks at Spurs on Monday

The Mavericks are on a 7-game win streak at San Antonio

The Under is 4-1 in the Spurs’ last 5 matchups against Southwest Division teams

The Spurs have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)