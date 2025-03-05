Mavericks vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 5

It’s Wednesday, March 5, and the Dallas Mavericks (32-30) and Milwaukee Bucks (35-25) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Mavericks are currently 13-17 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Bucks have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. These two just met on Saturday and the Bucks won by 15 points.

Milwaukee is 7-1 in the past eight games and won the last three. This is a no-rest situation for the Bucks going up against a Dallas team that is 1-4 over the last five games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Bucks live today

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Mavericks (+328), Bucks (-422)

Spread: Bucks -9.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 111.39, and the Bucks 116.34.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Mavericks vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bucks against the Mavericks:

“Kyrie Irving being out and the drama surrounding this team makes them a pass for me unless they show some life. Dallas will be a good fade if they are up early in games over the next few weeks, so this is a live betting situation for me.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Bucks have won 3 straight games, while the Mavericks have lost 5 of their last 6 on the road

The Mavericks’ last 3 road games at the Bucks have gone over the Total

The Bucks have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 10 games as a home favorite

Betting the Mavericks on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 107% return on investment

