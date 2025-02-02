Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 2

It’s Sunday, February 2, and while Luka Doncic has not been in the Mavericks’ lineup for a spell, today he is no longer eligible to play for Dallas.

Today, the Dallas Mavericks (26-23) are in Cleveland to face the Cavaliers (39-9) with Anthony Davis now the central piece of their franchise. Keep an eye on the news as to whether or not Davis will be available. He is having a monster season to date averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have won three straight overall and eight and their last ten at home specifically. Cleveland continues to hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:30PM EST

3:30PM EST Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse City: Cleveland, OH

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Mavericks (+564), Cavaliers (-800)

Mavericks (+564), Cavaliers (-800) Spread: Cavaliers -12.5

Cavaliers -12.5 Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 117.56, and the Cavaliers 124.06.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Mavericks vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Cavaliers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 237.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Cavaliers have won their last 3 games as the favorite

The OVER is 8-2 in the Mavericks’ and the Cavaliers’ last 5 games combined

The Mavericks have covered the Spread on their last 6 road trips to Cleveland

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)