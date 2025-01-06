Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 6

It’s Monday, January 6, and the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) and the Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

This contest is absent a handful of stars with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving all sidelined. The Mavs have lost 4 straight including 134-122 at home to Cleveland Friday night. The Grizzlies have lost their last 2. Saturday they lost 121-113 at Golden State. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 23 points and 9 rebounds for Memphis.

The Mavericks are currently 10-9 on the road with a point differential of +5, while the Grizzlies have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Mavericks at Grizzlies today

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: FedExForum

City: Memphis, TN

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Dallas Mavericks (+161), Memphis Grizzlies (-192)

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Over/Under: 235.5 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 116.89, and the Grizzlies 119.23.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Mavericks vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes Dallas and the points: Dallas Mavericks +4.5

“Very excited for this game despite no Ja, no Luka and no Kyrie… while I don’t object to Memphis as favorites I think fair price is around 3 so taking +4.5.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +4.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +4.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 235.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Grizzlies on Monday

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Western Conference teams

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Mavericks’ last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

The Grizzlies have failed to cover in 4 of their last 5 games against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

The Mavericks have won 9 of 15 games following a loss

