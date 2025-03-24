Mavericks vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 24

It’s Monday, March 24, and the Dallas Mavericks (34-37) and Brooklyn Nets (23-48) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Mavericks are currently 14-21 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Nets have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Nets are 0-3 in the past three games and 1-6 over the previous seven, while the Mavericks are 1-4 in the last five and 2-9 over the past 11.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Nets live today

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Mavericks (-105), Nets (-115)

Spread: Nets -1

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 108.27, and the Nets 109.75.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Mavericks vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nets ML against the Mavericks:

“Brooklyn is a 1-point favorite and this is the first meeting of the season. While Brooklyn has lost six of the past seven, Dallas hasn’t been any better at 1-4 in the previous five contests. Both teams are hard to bet on and seem to have given up most nights, but I’d lean with the small home favorite in Brooklyn.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Nets on Monday

The Nets have lost 14 of their last 17 games

The Over is 8-2 in the Mavericks’ last 10 games

The Nets have covered the Spread in their last 4 games at home

The Mavericks are on a 4-game win streak at the Nets

