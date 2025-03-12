Mavericks vs. Spurs Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 12

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Dallas Mavericks (33-33) and San Antonio Spurs (26-37) are all set to square off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Mavericks picked up their first win since the Luca Doncic trade on Monday against the Spurs. They look to build on that against the struggling Spurs.

The Mavericks are currently 14-18 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Spurs have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Mavericks (+183), Spurs (-222)

Spread: Spurs -5.5

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 117.53, and the Spurs 120.4.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Mavericks vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Naji Marshall points over…

Thomas: “While his number is not out yet, I think you can take Marshall over any number sub 20.5.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Spurs game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 237.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Spurs on Wednesday



The Mavericks have won 17 of their last 20 games against the Spurs

The Under is 8-5 in the Mavericks’ divisional matchups this season

The Mavericks have covered the Spread in their last 3 matchups with the Spurs

The Mavericks are on an 8-game win streak at the Spurs



