NBA Opening Night Best Bets, Player Props: Anthony Davis vs Nuggets, Chris Paul vs Suns

To kick off the 2023-24 NBA season, Vaughn Dalzell is rolling with a Same-Game Parlay focusing on veteran stars Anthony Davis and Chris Paul versus the Nuggets and Suns.

Same Game Parlay (-119): Anthony Davis 20+ Points vs. Nuggets and Chris Paul 10+ Points vs. Suns

To kick off the 2023-24 NBA season, I am rolling with a Same-Game Parlay focusing on veteran stars Anthony Davis and Chris Paul.

The first game of the evening is the Nuggets hosting the Lakers. Nikola Jokic and Davis will face off in what’s always a fun matchup between the two bigs.

Davis scored 22 or more points in five-straight meetings versus Denver, until the previous matchup, however, AD only played 17 minutes. When Davis plays at least 30 minutes against the Nuggets, he has scored 20 or more points in 14 out of the last 15 meetings.

Davis scored between 13 and 16 points in all five preseason games without notching more than 23 minutes. AD went 23-of-43 (53.4%) from the field, attempted 25 free throws (made 20), and 6-of-13 (46.1%) from deep, making at least one triple in all five games.

AD should be a solid bet for 20-plus points as his prop sits at 24.5 and 25.5 at most sportsbooks. The second game of the evening features Paul receiving a rematch against his former Suns team in his debut with the Warriors.

Paul went 10-of-21 (47.6%) from the field in the preseason, plus 6-of-9 (66.6%) from deep and perfect from the charity stripe (4-for-4).

Last season, Paul scored at least 10 points in 43 out of 59 regular season games (72.8%) and averaged 13.9 per game, which was a career-low.

Despite the career-low, I believe Paul will have plenty of chances to score 10-plus points, and without Draymond Green, CP3 should see an uptick in minutes and usage.

I rolled with Davis at 20-plus points and Paul at 10-plus points for -119 odds on FanDuel. I would go out to -140 and shop around for the best odds if you’re tailing!

Pick: Anthony Davis 20+ Points and Chris Paul 10+ Points (1u)

Lean: Devin Booker Over 6.5 Assists (+114)

Booker will receive an uptick in minutes at the point guard position with CP3 on the Warriors. Booker last played more than 5% of minutes at point guard during the 2018-19 season and posted a career-high 6.8 assists. Booker is coming off 5.5 apg last year. With a total of 234.5 to 235.0, Booker’s Over 6.5 assists might get added tonight.

