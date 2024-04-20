NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 20: Nuggets vs Lakers, Timberwolves vs Suns, Cavs vs Magic

Vaughn Dalzell predicts how he’s attacking the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Cavaliers and Magic, Nuggets and Lakers, plus the Timberwolves hosting the Suns.

ML Parlay (+106)

Cavaliers ML (-192) vs Magic

Nuggets ML (-278) vs Lakers

In addition to our 76ers ML vs Heat and Cavs ML play for +124, I will add the Nuggets and double down on the Cavaliers in Game 1.

Cleveland has the height, depth, and talent to match up with Orlando, in addition to more playoff experience. Donovan Mitchell has plenty of playoff experience under his belt and a first-round exit by Cleveland last year should fuel this series and Game 1 in particular. For my full breakdown on the Cavs and that series, you can click here.

For Denver, the Nuggets beat the Lakers by 8, 10, and 12 points this season with Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. That isn’t good news and the Lakers aren’t completely healthy with three bench players out for Game 1.

Denver won all four Game 1’s during last year’s playoff run by six or more points with three being decided by double-digits. While all four of Los Angeles and Denver playoff games were decided by single digits, that was the Western Conference Championship and Denver had never been there before.

That experience will help out the gate here, so give me Denver to win Game 1 and I played them -1.5 on the series spread. I played the Nuggets and Cavaliers ML in a parlay for +106 odds at DraftKings. I would go down to -110 odds.

Pick: Cavaliers and Nuggets ML Parlay (1u)

Suns at Timberwolves (-1.5): O/U 214.0

The Suns and Timberwolves open the first round of the Western Conference playoffs and surprisingly enough, the Suns are the favorites to win the series (-150) despite being a slight +1 road underdog in Game 1.

The Suns have won all three meetings against the T-Wolves this season by 18, 10, and 19 points, including the regular season finale. With that being said, backing Minnesota in the series is hard to do, but the angle of attack, at least in Game 1, is the first quarter for the Wolves.

Minnesota will do all it can in the first 12 minutes of this game to lead or stay competitive against a Phoenix team that has its number. Yesterday, I debated on Kings ML or Kings 1Q ML and Sacramento led after the first quarter but lost the game.

The situation is almost identical minus Sacramento being the road team and Minnesota being the home team. This is an attempt to learn from my mistakes, but also an angle of one team having the other’s number and a strong start is one way of overcoming another potential loss.

I played Minnesota on the 1Q ML at -120 odds and would go out to -130. I don’t trust this team in the series, but I will in the first 12 minutes at home in a rocking atmosphere.

Pick: Timberwolves 1Q ML (1u)

Season Record: 30-19 (61.2%) +12.81u

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)

Risk 2u: Clippers vs Mavericks Series Over 5.5 Games (-195)

Risk 2u: Cavaliers to win series vs Magic (-184)

Risk 1.5u: Nuggets -1.5 series spread vs Lakers (-140)

1u: Cavaliers to win Game 1 vs Magic and series (-110)

1u: Knicks to win series vs 76ers (-118)

1u: Knicks to win Game 1 vs 76ers and series (+170)

1u: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP (+300)

