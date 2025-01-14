Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and Best bets for January 14

It’s Tuesday, January 14, and the Denver Nuggets (23-15) and the Dallas Mavericks (22-17) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Nuggets have won three straight including a 112-101 win Sunday in Dallas against these Mavericks. Russell Westbrook scored 21 to pace the Nuggets while also pulling down 10 rebounds. Klay Thompson had 25 for the Mavs in the loss. That defeat snapped a modest two-game win streak for Dallas.

The Nuggets are currently 11-8 on the road with a point differential of +4, while the Mavericks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks live today

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: American Airlines Center

City: Dallas, TX

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Nuggets (-192), Mavericks (+160)

Nuggets (-192), Mavericks (+160) Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 116.48, and the Mavericks 114.13.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Nuggets vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the visitors in this game: Denver Nuggets -4 (-110)

“Health is wealth. The Nuggets should have the bulk of their starting lineup. They won Game 1 of this back-to-back set against the Mavs on Sunday and covered the 5.5 point spread set for that game.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Mavericks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Mavericks on Tuesday

The Nuggets have won 9 of their last 11 matchups against teams with worse records

4 of the Nuggets’ last 5 road matchups against the Mavericks have stayed UNDER the Total

The Mavericks have covered in 11 of their 19 home games this season

