Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends , ad best bets for March 17

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The Denver Nuggets (43-25) and Golden State Warriors (39-28) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Nuggets are coming from a bad loss against the Wizards on Saturday. They must focus tonight on one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

The Warriors are on a seven-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10 games. The addition of Jimmy Butler seems to be the best trade deadline acquisition so far.

The Nuggets are currently 20-14 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Warriors have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors live today



Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Nuggets (+166), Warriors (-201)

Spread: Warriors -5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 117.06, and the Warriors 119.67.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Nuggets vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards the Nuggets +4.5…

Thomas: “Despite the Warriors being 5-0 in their last five games, they are just 1-3-1 against the spread in those games. This is a big game for the Nuggets, they will not take the Warriors lightly. The matchup in the post between Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green is a massive advantage for the Nuggets.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Warriors on Monday



The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

5 of the Nuggets’ last 6 matchups with the Warriors have stayed under the Total

The Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams but are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games. Back Denver to push them close.



