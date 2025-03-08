Pacers vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 8

It’s Saturday, March 8, and the Indiana Pacers (35-26) and Atlanta Hawks (29-34) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Pacers are currently 15-16 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Hawks have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. This is the third and final meeting of the season. Atlanta won the previous meeting 124-118 on Thursday and Indiana won the first 132-127. The home team is 2-0 in the season series.

Indiana is 5-3 since the All-Star break and 0-2 in road contests. The Pacers have not had back-to-back losses in the past 9 games. Atlanta is 3-5 since the break and yet to put together a winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Hawks live today

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pacers vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Pacers (-125), Hawks (+105)

Spread: Pacers -1.5

Over/Under: 244 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 122.42, and the Hawks 121.63.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Pacers vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Pacers ML against the Hawks:

“These squads just met on Thursday in Atlanta and the Hawks won 124-118. This is round two for the week and the Pacers will want its revenge. The series is tied 1-1 after a 124-118 contest and a 132-127 outing. I love the revenge angle on a matchup spanning within two days, especially when I believe the better team lost the previous outing such as Indiana did. I will take the Pacers as my best bet in the NBA.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 244.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Hawks on Saturday

Betting the Pacers on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 110% return on investment

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Pacers and the Hawks have gone over the Total

The Pacers have failed to cover the Spread in 6 of their last 7 road games

The Pacers have won 7 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

