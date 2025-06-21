Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 22

On Sunday, June 22, the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Indiana evened up the series with a 108-91 win to give us the best two words in sports: Game 7. The 17-point win over OKC reached leads of 26 and more in the third and fourth quarters as the Pacers controlled the entirety of the game outside the first few minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the game in scoring with 21 points, while Obi Toppin totaled 20 for Indiana. No starter played more than 32 minutes for either team, so we should see both squads rested in Game 7.

Six different Pacers scored double-figures in Game 6, including TJ McConnell who added 12 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds to his Finals resume. For OKC, only Jalen Williams (16) and SGA (21) scored more than 11 points for the Thunder. The Pacers forced SGA in a career-high 8 turnovers in Game 6 and the Thunder shot 8-of-30 from three (26.7%), so it’ll be interesting to see how that carries over into a home Game 7 with mounting pressure.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Thunder live

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: ESPN / ABC

Game odds for Pacers vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Pacers (+235), Thunder (-285)

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Over/Under: 214.5 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 103.5, and the Thunder 110.5.

If Oklahoma City closes as a favorite of -7.5 or higher, the Thunder will be the largest Game 7 favorites since the 1966 Boston Celtics who closed at -8 vs Lakers (did not cover but won) and third-largest ever. The largest favorite was Boston -9 in 1962 vs the Lakers (Boston won by 3 in OT).

The three largest favorites in NBA Finals history (-6.5, -8, -9) went 0-3 ATS, but 3-0 on the ML. Oklahoma City could join them as long as they close -6.5 favorites or higher.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Pacers vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@Vmoneysports) likes an Under on Hartenstein, plus two MVP bets:

“One Under, among many, that I like for Game 7 is a fade on Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein’s PRA prop is at 13.5 (+100) or 14.5 (-115), depending where you are playing and I think it’s a hair too high.

Hartenstein hit 14 PRA in garbage time of Game 6 and was benched at the half in favor of Alex Caruso, which didn’t last long. Hartenstein hasn’t fit the tempo of this series and his offensive scoring ability may be a liability as four or fewer points in four of six games isn’t encouraging. Go Under on the big fella.

If you want value on either the Thunder ML or Pacers ML, then you should look at betting on the MVP market. For OKC, most will say Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-205) has the award locked up if the Thunder win, but I put my money on Jalen Williams at +2700 and +600 during Games 5 and 6, and I still like the position and current value at +1000 to +1100.

For the Pacers, the pick is Pascal Siakam at +370. I played Siakam at +900 after Game 4 and think he is a shoo-in for the MVP if Indiana wins Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton‘s odds have dropped to +1100, but it’s obvious that his calf injury has kept him limited during the series, while that has not been the case for Siakam.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Tyrese Haliburton to go for 15-plus points:

“Tyrese Haliburton finished with 14 points, 5 assists and 2 steals in 23 minutes while nursing a calf injury to energize the Pacers to the Game 6 win. It’s obvious that Haliburton is giving it his all and he would die on the court for this team. If he gets 30 minutes or so in Game 7, it’s hard for me not to see Hali going for 15-plus points. “

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 214.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Thunder on Sunday

If Oklahoma City closes as a favorite of -7.5 or higher, the Thunder will be the largest Game 7 favorites since the 1966 Boston Celtics (-8 vs Lakers).

The three largest Game 7 favorites in history, -6.5, -8 and -9 — all failed to cover winning by four or fewer points to go 0-3 ATS, but 3-0 on the ML.

The last four NBA Finals Game 7’s went Under the total dating back to 2005.

No team in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals has scored 100 or more points in the past 25 years.

The Thunder are 1-0 in Game 7’s this postseason, beating the Nuggets in OKC, 125-93.

The Pacers are 1-0 in. Game 7’s this postseason, beating the Knicks in Indiana, 125-108.

Pascal Siakam is 5-1 to the Over on his assists prop

is 5-1 to the Over on his assists prop TJ McConnell is 6-0 to the Over on his points, assists and points + assists props

is 6-0 to the Over on his points, assists and points + assists props Lu Dort is 3-0 to the Over 0.5 assists at home in the Finals

is 3-0 to the Over 0.5 assists at home in the Finals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 31, 34, and 38 points at home in the Finals

