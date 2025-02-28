Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 28

It’s Friday, February 28, and the Toronto Raptors (18-41) and Chicago Bulls (23-36) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Raptors are currently 5-22 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Bulls have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. These teams have met twice this season and so far, Chicago has a sweep. The Bulls won by one and 16 points in the two meetings.

Both Toronto and Chicago are 1-3 since the All-Star break, but Chicago has gone 1-7 over the last eight games with its lone win over the 76ers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Bulls live today

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Raptors vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Raptors (+100), Bulls (-120)

Spread: Bulls -1.5

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 116.63, and the Bulls 117.41.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Raptors vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Raptors +1.5 against the Bulls:

“The record might not indicate it, but Toronto has a chance at the play-in and a win over the Bulls is a must-need if that is the goal for the Raptors. With only one win over the last eight games and it coming against the hopeless 76ers, I would pass on the Bulls at this point in the season most nights, including this one. I like the Raptors +1.5 and on the ML. They are the better team.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Bulls on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Bulls on Friday

Eastern Conference Central Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division sides

The Bulls’ last 9 games at home versus the Raptors have stayed under the Total

The Bulls are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

Betting the Bulls on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 106% return on investment

