Raptors vs. Knicks Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 8

It’s Wednesday, January 8, and the Toronto Raptors (8-28) and the New York Knicks (24-13) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Since ringing in 2025 with a win over the Jazz, the Knicks have lost three straight. They lost most recently Monday night to a depleted Orlando Magic squad 103-94. Karl-Anthony Towns did not dress for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson scored 24 points for New York in the losing effort. With the Thunder and the Bucks on deck, feels like a must-win spot for the Knicks if such a thing exists in early January.

The Raptors have also failed to produce a win since January 1. Toronto lost at home to the Bucks on Monday night by the score of 128-104. Former Knick RJ Barrett scored 25 in the game for the Raptors.

The Raptors are currently 1-15 on the road with a point differential of -11.2, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Knicks live today

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MSG

Game odds for Raptors vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Toronto Raptors (+493), NY Knicks (-685)

Spread: Knicks -12

Over/Under: 231.5 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 114.74, and the Knicks 120.99.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Raptors vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the visitors to cover: Toronto Raptors +12

“The Knicks are in a tricky spot from a fatigue standpoint and will likely still win but not by more than 10 in my opinion.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Knicks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Knicks have won 5 straight divisional matchups

The OVER is 15-11 in the Knicks’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

This season the Raptors have covered the spread in 18 games against teams with better records

