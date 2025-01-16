Rockets vs. Kings odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 16

It’s Thursday, January 16, and the Houston Rockets (27-12) and Sacramento Kings (20-20) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Rockets are currently 13-5 on the road with a point differential of +6, while the Kings have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Both of these teams are playing their best basketball of the season. The Kings are 7-1 in their last eight under new coach Doug Christie. The Rockets are rolling having won five in a row and six of their last seven.

Houston stomped the Nuggets in Denver last night 128-108. Jalen Green scored 34 to lead the way. Tuesday night the Kings lost in Milwaukee 130-115 to snap a 7-game winning streak. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 in the loss.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Kings live today

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center City: Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA Network/Streaming: TNT/MAX

Game odds for Rockets vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Rockets (+131), Kings (-157)

Rockets (+131), Kings (-157) Spread: Kings -3.5

Kings -3.5 Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 112.74, and the Kings 114.57.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Rockets vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is riding with the Kings: Sacramento Kings -4

“Fading Houston after backing them in their signature win of the season against the Nuggets last night. Kings have just the right offensive personnel to win with firepower here.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is riding with Sacramento’s PG tonight: De’Aaron Fox 6+ Rebounds +110

“Often times rebounding takes a bit of luck. However, if you have a guard who actively goes after boards, you can snag some good lines. Fox has been aggressive on the boards recently and is playing against a team who gives up the 13th most boards to point guards.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Kings game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Kings on Thursday

The Rockets have covered in 6 of their last 8 road games

The Kings have won 4 straight home games, but are 10-12 at home this season

