Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 15

It’s Wednesday, January 15, and the Houston Rockets (26-12) and the Denver Nuggets (24-15) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

The Rockets have won four in a row most recently knocking off the Grizzlies Monday Night at home. Jalen Green led Houston with a career-high 42 points. Denver has also won four straight. Last night the Nuggets routed the Mavericks in Dallas, 118-99. Jamal Murray had his biggest game of the season pouring in 45 points for the Nuggets.

Ironically, each team’s last loss came at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

The Rockets are currently 12-5 on the road with a point differential of +6, while the Nuggets have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Rockets vs. Nuggets today

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Rockets vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Rockets (-136), Nuggets (+115)

Rockets (-136), Nuggets (+115) Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 116.72, and the Nuggets 115.42.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Rockets vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the Rockets in this one: Houston Rockets +1

“The rested and tested Rockets are catching the Nuggets in the perfect spot to support an upset. Would make the road team a small favorite here.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Nuggets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 232.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The Rockets are 7-3 in their last 10 games on the road

The OVER is 14-11 in the Rockets’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Nuggets are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)