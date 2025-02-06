Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 6

It’s Thursday, February 6, and the Houston Rockets (32-18) and Minnesota Timberwolves (28-23) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

Houston gave away their game in Brooklyn Tuesday night losing 99-97 to the Nets giving up two 3-pointers sandwiched around a turnover with under 10 seconds to play. The Rockets have lost four in a row. The Timberwolves put the train back on the tracks last night snapping a brief 2-game slide with a 127-108 win at home against the Chicago Bulls.

The Rockets are currently 17-9 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Timberwolves have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves live today

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Game odds for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Rockets (-107), Timberwolves (-112)

Spread: Timberwolves -1

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 107.74, and the Timberwolves 108.26.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Rockets vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Timberwolves game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at -1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at -1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Timberwolves on Thursday

The Timberwolves has an average winning margin of +1 in its 1 wins against the Rockets this season

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Rockets and the Timberwolves have gone over the Total

The Rockets have covered the spread in 7 of their last 10 games against teams with winning records

The Rockets have lost 4 games in a row

