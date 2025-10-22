Spurs at Mavericks predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 22

The Debut of Cooper Flagg and the return of Victor Wembanyama. That alone makes you sit up and pay attention to this game as the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs tip off their respective seasons tonight at American Airlines Center.

Flagg, the prodigy from Duke, turned into the reward for the Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers late last season. Wembanyama is back after missing much of last season due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Kyrie Irving (knee) remains sidelined for at least the first half of the season, but with the former Duke star and National Player of the Year in the lineup alongside Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis, the Mavs are expected to compete for a spot in the postseason.

The Spurs are also expected to take a step forward this season and finally compete for at least a spot in the play-in tournament. Mitch Johnson takes over as head coach for the retired Gregg Popovich. Although he is doubtful for tonight’s game De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) along with Wembanyama and last year’s Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle should help Johnson begin his tenure as head coach with some positive results. Throw in Devin Vassell and the Spurs starting lineup will be a handful for opposing teams.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the

latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Spurs vs. Mavericks live

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: American Airlines Center

City: Dallas, TX

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for the Spurs at the Mavericks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (+130), Dallas Mavericks (-155)

Spread: Mavericks -2.5

Total: 224.5 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 112.44, and the Mavericks113.75.

Expected Starting Lineups

Spurs

G Stephon Castle (2024-25 Season: 81GP, 14.7ppg, 3.7reb/gm, 4.1ast/gm)

G Dylan Harper (2024-25 Preseason: 3GP, 8.7ppg, 3.7reb/gm, 4.0ast/gm)

F Harrison Barnes (2024-25 Season: 82GP, 12.3ppg, 3.8reb/gm, 1.7ast/gm)

F Devin Vassell (2024-25 Season: 64GP, 16.3ppg, 4.0reb/gm, 2.9ast/gm)

C Victor Wembanyama (2024-25 Season: 46GP, 24.3ppg, 11reb/gm, 3.7ast/gm)

Mavericks

PG D’Angelo Russell (2024-25 Season: 58GP, 12.6ppg, 2.8reb/gm, 5.1ast/gm)

G Klay Thompson (2024-25 Season: 72GP, 14ppg, 3.4reb/gm, 2.0ast/gm)

F Cooper Flagg (2024-25 Preseason: 4GP, 11.3ppg, 4.5reb/gm, 2.8ast/gm)

F Anthony Davis (2024-25 Season: 51GP, 24.7ppg, 11.6reb/gm, 3.5ast/gm)

C Dereck Lively II (2024-25 Season: 36GP, 8.7ppg, 7.5reb/gm, 2.4ast/gm)

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Spurs at Mavericks on Wednesday.

Wembanyama is the first player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 3-pointers in his first 100 games.

San Antonio finished the preseason 5-0 for the first time since 1997-98.

Dallas won 3 of the 4 games between these teams last season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Spurs & Mavericks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 224.5.



