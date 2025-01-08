Spurs vs. Bucks Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 8

It’s Wednesday, January 8, and the San Antonio Spurs (18-18) and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-16) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Spurs have lost 2 of 3 in 2025. Monday night they lost 114-110 in Chicago. Victor Wembanyama had 23 points and 14 rebounds but disappeared in the 4th quarter. San Antonio led Chicago by 13 entering the 4th but scored just 15 in the final frame while allowing 32. Wembanyama tallied just a single point in that 4th quarter. Milwaukee snapped a modest 2-game losing streak in Toronto Monday night knocking off the Raptors 128-104. Kris Middleton did not play, and Giannis scored a mere 11 points for the Bucks, but it did not matter.

The Spurs are currently 6-10 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Bucks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Bucks live today

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Time: 9:30 pm EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Spurs vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: San Antonio Spurs (+185), Milwaukee Bucks (-226)

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Over/Under: 225.5 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 111.79, and the Bucks 114.66.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Spurs vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (VmoneySports) expects Wemby to have a night in Milwaukee: Victor Wembanyama OVER 25.5 Points (-125)

“In his only meeting with the Bucks last year, we were blessed with one of the best games of the season. Wemby pulled 27 points out of a hat and multiple highlight reel plays in the 125-121 loss. I think we see another fantastic game and Wemby needs a bounce-back after a one point fourth quarter (23 total) in a loss to the Bulls.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects Giannis to go big in his matchup against the Spurs’ phenom: Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 29.5 points (-110)

“Giannis is a gametime decision but is trending towards playing. He’s playing against a team that statistically defends forwards well. However, I think Giannis has a chance to explode in this game given his massive size advantage. If he’s healthy enough to go, he’s healthy enough to dominate.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Bucks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +5.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +5.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Bucks have lost their last 3 games as a home favorite

The Spurs have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Bucks have won 6 of their last 7 home games against the Spurs

