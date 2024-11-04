Suns vs 76ers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Two teams on different paths meet when the Phoenix Suns welcome the struggling Philadelphia 76ers to town.

Philadelphia is 1-4 on the year with two straight losses to Memphis (124-107) and Detroit (105-95). The 76ers are still without Joel Embiid but could get Paul George’s debut for this contest (questionable). As a result, the 76ers have relied heavily on Tyrese Maxey. Maxey has led the team in scoring four of the five games (29.8 PPG) and ranks 11th in usage rating.

The Suns are 5-1 this season with the lone loss at the Lakers (123-116) in Game 2. Phoenix has rattled off four straight wins and held three of four opponents to 105 or fewer points. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring three straight games with 28 or more points.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch 76ers @ Suns

● Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

● Time: 10:15 PM ET

● Site: Footprint Center

● City: Phoenix, AZ

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for 76ers @ Suns

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (-325), Philadelphia 76ers (+260)

● Spread: Phoenix -7.5 (-110)

● Total: 227.0

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Phoenix and Philadelphia

· Philadelphia 76ers (1-4)

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG Kyle Lowry

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF Caleb Martin

C Andre Drummond

· Phoenix Suns (5-1)

PG Tyus Jones

SG Devin Booker

SF Bradley Beal

PF Kevin Durant

C Jusuf Nurkic

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers @ Suns

The Suns are 2-4 ATS and Philadelphia is 1-4, both rank bottom 10.

The 76ers are 4-1 to the Over this season, the second-best Over mark.

The Suns are 3-3 on the Over/Under.

The Suns are 1-3 ATS as a favorite this season.

The 76ers are 1-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

Tyrese Maxey has scored at least 23-plus points in all five games.

Devin Booker had 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in his last game.

Kevin Durant has 39 combined points in the last two games after scoring 30-plus three straight.

Andre Drummond has at least 9 rebounds in all five games and two double-doubles on the season.

Notable Player Props for 76ers @ Suns

Highest Point Props

Devin Booker O/U 27.5 Points

Tyrese Maxey O/U 27.5 Points

Kevin Durant O/U 25.5 Points

Paul George O/U 17.5 Points

Bradley Beal O/U 16.5 Points

Kelly Oubre O/U 15.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Andre Drummond O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Jusuf Nurkic O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Kevin Durant O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Tyrese Maxey O/U 6.5 Assists

Tyus Jones O/U 6.5 Assists

Devin Booker O/U 5.5 Assists

Bradley Beal O/U 4.5 Asists

Expert picks & predictions for 76ers @ Suns

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Bradley Beal to go Under his 25.5 PRA prop against the 76ers:

“Bradley Beal has flown under the rade for the Suns and coming off a 15-point, 7 rebound and 4 assists performance against Portland, while dealing with an elbow injury seems like a good time to fade him.

Beal has recorded 28, 25, 22, and 26 PRA through four games this season and is shooting impressive splits of 47/40/72. However, only two points of his 17.3 PPG is coming from the free-throw line and about 50% of his points are coming from three.

Both Tyus Jones and Devin Booker are primary and secondary when it comes to potential assists. Beal averages 6.8 assist chances per game and 6.5 rebound chances, so he’s not making a major dent in either.

Despite Philly’s bad defense, I think a mix of Paul George’s debut/presence and Beal’s elbow keep him Under 25.5 PRA.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the 76ers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking Phoenix on the ML (-325)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Phoenix on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 227.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from

NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)