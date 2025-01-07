Suns vs. Hornets Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends for January 7

It’s Tuesday, January 7, and the Phoenix Suns (16-18) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-27) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Suns won last night in Philadelphia, 109-99, behind 25 points from Bradley Beal. Charlotte has lost 10 straight overall and has not won at home since November 21. Sunday they lost by 10, 115-105, in Cleveland.

The Suns are currently 6-10 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Hornets have a 0-10 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Suns vs. Hornets today

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Game odds for Suns vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Phoenix Suns (-156), Charlotte Hornets (+132)

Spread: Suns -3

Over/Under: 222.5 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 112.16, and the Hornets 110.6.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Suns vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is diving into the player prop market in this game: Parlay: Mark Williams 10+ points & 8+ rebounds (-123)

“Williams point total over is perfectly fine. However, he’s hit this number with very few misses on both. He attacks the glass and has a great matchup against the Suns who allow the 10th most points to his position.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Hornets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets getting 3 points. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Hornets on Tuesday

The Suns have lost 8 of their last 10 road games

The Suns’ last 4 road games have stayed UNDER the Total

The Suns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

The Hornets have lost their last 10 games outright

